International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia request to establish several weekly flights to Iran

SHAFAQNA- “In recent days, the official request of the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority to establish 3 flights per week (except the Hajj flights) was received by the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development announced on Sunday. 
According to Shafaqna, Mehrdad Bazarpash, referring to the resumption of diplomatic relations based on regional diplomacy and the principle of good neighborliness, said: “In recent days, the official request of the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority was received in order to establish 3 flights a week from Iran except the Hajj flights.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

