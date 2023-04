SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Istanbul would complete its urban transformation in five years, clearing all earthquake risky structures.

Stating that this year’s Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr were under the shadow of the wounds inflicted on the hearts and the destruction caused in homes by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Erdoğan wished Allah’s mercy to the more than 50,000 citizens who lost their lives in the earthquakes and patience to their relatives.

Source : dailysabah