SHAFAQNA-Sudan is suffering an “almost total” internet outage, according to a website seen on the World Wide Web on Sunday, as fighting persisted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force.

“Network data currently shows an almost complete failure of internet connectivity in Sudan, where national connection speeds are currently 2 percent below normal,” said NetBlocks, a London-based organization that monitors internet access worldwide.

Source : ina.iq