Afghanistan: Massive violation of religious freedom against Shia Muslims during Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– This year, the Shia Muslims of Afghanistan faced severe restrictions to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, and their religious freedom was severely “violated” by Taliban’s group.

The Supreme Court of Taliban declared Friday the first of Shawwal and Eid Al-Fitr, but because the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal was not established for the Shia religious authorities, the Afghan Shias considered Friday as the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and so they fasted.

Prohibition of Eid prayer

Various public sources have confirmed Shafaqna reporter that this year Shias could not hold Eid prayers on Saturday due to pressure from the Taliban.

According to reports, this group in Ghazni province prevented the Shias from holding the Eid Al-Fitr prayer and severely beat one of the Shia religious scholars for insisting on holding the Eid prayer.

In addition, various sources have confirmed Shafaqna’s reporter that Taliban’s group forced Shia religious scholars and a number of ordinary Shia citizens to pray the Eid prayer with this group on Friday (21 Apr 2022), while they were fasting. It has been said that they also took the Shia religious scholars to their quarters and offices after the Eid prayer and forced them to break their fast.

Previous years, the Shias and Sunnis of Afghanistan celebrated Eid Al-Fitr according to their religious beliefs, and the political and religious officials of both sides participated in each other’s Eid Al-Fitr prayers and other religious ceremonies to show solidarity and brotherhood to each other.

