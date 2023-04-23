USA in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-The United States is in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs said.

“The Sudanese people are not giving up, and neither will we,” Molly Phee said during a conference call late on Saturday night.

“The goal is to bring an end to this fighting and a start to civilian government … At the direction of the [US] secretary [of State Antony Blinken], we are in close contact with Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to see if we can help them identify a path to extend and expand that Eid Al-Fitr ceasefire to reach a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Source : policenama

