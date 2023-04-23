English
International Shia News Agency

USA in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire

0
USA in close contact with Sudan

SHAFAQNA-The United States is in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs said.

“The Sudanese people are not giving up, and neither will we,” Molly Phee said during a conference call late on Saturday night.

“The goal is to bring an end to this fighting and a start to civilian government … At the direction of the [US] secretary [of State Antony Blinken], we are in close contact with Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to see if we can help them identify a path to extend and expand that Eid Al-Fitr ceasefire to reach a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Source : policenama

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

‘Near-total’ internet blackout in Sudan

UN’s Envoy: More than 185 killed and 1,800 wounded in Sudan fighting

EU’s Ambassador to Sudan assaulted at his residence

Related posts

Pope Francis urges immediate end to violence in Sudan

asadian

‘Near-total’ internet blackout in Sudan

asadian

UN’s Envoy: More than 185 killed and 1,800 wounded in Sudan fighting

asadian

EU’s Ambassador to Sudan assaulted at his residence

asadian

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Sudan violence at Saudi-Egypt’s request

asadian

Sudan extradites Omar Al-Bashir to ICC

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.