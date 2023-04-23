English
International Shia News Agency

Turkish brands increase in Russian shopping centers

SHAFAQNA- According to the data published by the Nikoliers consulting company, the presence of foreign brands in the largest shopping malls in Moscow decreased significantly last year amid the withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market.

Analysts noted that the place of foreign brands is actively occupied by Russian retailers, RT reported.

Meanwhile, new foreign brands from Turkey and other “friendly” countries have also strengthened their presence in Russia. According to Nicolliers estimates, since the beginning of 2022, 56 such companies have announced their intention to set up business in the country. Analysts noted that 64% of these brands are Turkish.

Source: RT

