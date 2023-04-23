English
West Bank: Jericho surrounded by Israeli soldiers

SHAFAQNA- On the third day of the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the ancient city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank was surrounded by the Israeli army for the second day in a row.

According to WAFA, the temporary military checkpoints established by the Israeli occupation army since yesterday at all the main entrances of Jericho have led to traffic jams and unusually long queues of cars.

This morning, there was a clash between Israeli occupying forces and desperate Palestinian residents at the southern entrance of the city. In these clashes, Israeli soldiers threw tear gas at the protesters, which caused suffocation due to gas inhalation.

Source: WAFA

