Iraq: Al-Kahf warning on increase in number of American military personnel

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Ashab al-Kahf (Sahab al-Kahf) reported on Sunday that American intelligence personnel have been using Iraqi airspace extensively recently and called on the Iraqi government to pay attention to the increase in the number of American troops in and around Iraq.

According to al-Mayadeen, this group also warned: We should pay attention to what the Americans are planning in this particular period, namely, temporary aid to Israel and increasing the transfer of logistical support through Iraqi airspace.

Source: Almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com