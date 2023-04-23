Alarming intensification & globalization of Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Globalization of Islamophobia shows American and European domestic and foreign policies and politics, and the notion of a global “war on terrorism”, have played a major role in the growth of Islamophobia.

This text is adapted from John Louis Esposito ’s keynote address at the March 2023 Fourth International Conference on Islamophobia in Istanbul.He is professor of Middle Eastern and religious studies, and scholar of Islamic studies, at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

From the US and Europe to the Middle East and Asia, hatred and discrimination against Muslims is now an ugly worldwide phenomenon.But the biggest crises of Islamophobia now exist outside of the western world, with the genocides against the Uyghurs in China and the Rohingya in Myanmar, alongside the dangerous growth of Islamophobia in India under the Modi government.

While often overlooked, the origins and roots of modern forms of Islamophobia in the West shape attitudes and government policies towards Islam and Muslims, influencing the current globalization of Islamophobia.

More than 10 years later, in a 1993 Foreign Affairs piece titled “The Clash of Civilizations?”, Samuel Huntington argued that after the Cold War, conflicts over cultural and religious identity would dominate global politics.

