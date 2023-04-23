English
Survey: Almost half of Israelis not optimistic about future

SHAFAQNA- A new poll released on Sunday found that nearly half of Israelis believe the future is unclear, and only 20 percent think the situation will improve.

According to I24news, in this poll conducted by the Kanter Institute among 553 men and women aged 18 and older with a margin of error of 4.2, the participants answered the question whether the situation in Israel will get worse or better in the coming years.

48 percent of participants predicted the situation will be worse and only 20% hoped for an improvement in Israel’s situation, while 19% believe that there will be no change and 13% did not have an answer.

