Syria condemns looting of oil by American occupation forces

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria wrote on its Twitter on Saturday: American occupying forces have intensified the looting and smuggling of oil and other wealth of Syria through northern Iraq to Turkey in the past weeks.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the continuous looting of oil and other Syrian resources by the US occupation forces and called this action “banditry”.

In this report, quoted by SANA, the ministry added: These bandits’ actions violate international humanitarian laws and lead to the impoverishment of the Syrian people and prolong their suffering.

The ministry further claimed that the American government should stop this looting and pay compensation to the Syrian people.

And he also pointed out that America should stop supporting terrorism and separatist militias and withdraw immediately from the occupied territories of Syria.

