Sudan: Former President escaped from prison

SHAFAQNA- Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir and a large number of prisoners has allegedly escaped from the Kober prison in Khartoum.

Videos on social media documented the release of prisoners from the prison known as the oldest and most famous in Sudan and the maximum security in the country.. while the videos showed the prisoners walking in the streets of Kober area and wearing prison uniforms.

Source: easternherald

