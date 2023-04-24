English
International Shia News Agency

Sudan: Former President escaped from prison

0
Former Sudanese President

SHAFAQNA- Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir and a large number of prisoners  has allegedly escaped from the Kober prison in Khartoum.

Videos on social media documented the release of prisoners from the prison known as the oldest and most famous in Sudan and the maximum security in the country.. while the videos showed the prisoners walking in the streets of Kober area and wearing prison uniforms.

Source: easternherald

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Pope Francis urges immediate end to violence in Sudan

USA in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire

Related posts

Sudan: Doctors & patients caught in fighting

asadian

Pope Francis urges immediate end to violence in Sudan

asadian

USA in close contact with Sudan leaders to extend ceasefire

asadian

‘Near-total’ internet blackout in Sudan

asadian

UN’s Envoy: More than 185 killed and 1,800 wounded in Sudan fighting

asadian

EU’s Ambassador to Sudan assaulted at his residence

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.