Russia claims progress in Battle of Bakhmut

SHAFAQNA- Russia announced on Sunday that its forces had advanced on Bakhmut, but a senior Ukrainian commander said its forces were holding the front line in the city despite the bloodiest fighting of the 14-month war.

According to Reuters, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the country’s forces have captured two blocks in the western parts, and airborne units in the north and south are delivering reinforcements. Russia sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to further progress in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Ukrainian colonel Oleksandr Sirsky shared images on the Telegram messaging app showing him walking around the map with three other uniformed men, captioned Bakhmut’s front line, and writing, Defense We continue.

“We have often struck the enemy unexpectedly for him,” he wrote, “and still hold the strategic lines.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner’s private military force leading the Bakhmut offensive, claims to have 80 percent control of the city. Kief has repeatedly denied these claims that his forces are ready to withdraw.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to continue defending the city.

Zelensky also said in an interview with al-Arabiya news channel that was published on Sunday: “It is impossible for us to abandon Bakhmut because it helps to expand the battle front and gives Russian and Wagner forces the opportunity to occupy more of our territory.”Reuters reported.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com