Iraq's President to visit Iran

Iraq's president to visit Iran

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid will pay an official visit to Iran in the near future.

Hussein made the announcement in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

During the phone talk, the Iranian foreign minister felicitated the blessed Eid to him and the Iraqi nation, and exchanged views with him on Issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming visit of the president of Iraq to Iran, and some regional and international developments.

Hussain and Amirabdollahian in their phone talk also reviewed ways for comprehensive expansion of strategic cooperation and stressed the need for continuous consultations on various issues of mutual interest.

Iranian & Iraqi Foreign Ministers discuss climate change

