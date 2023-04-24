USA: Bloody prom party in a Texas high school

SHAFAQNA- Nine teenagers were shot early Sunday at an after-prom party in Jasper, Texas, prompting an increased police presence at the city’s high school this week, authorities said.

According to Reuters, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that none of the gunshot wounds were life-threatening.

TV news KBMT-KJAC reported that the victims ranged in age from 15 to 19 years old.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that firearms have become the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers, surpassing motor vehicle accidents.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com