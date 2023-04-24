English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Bloody prom party in a Texas high school

0

SHAFAQNA- Nine teenagers were shot early Sunday at an after-prom party in Jasper, Texas, prompting an increased police presence at the city’s high school this week, authorities said.

According to Reuters, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that none of the gunshot wounds were life-threatening.

TV news KBMT-KJAC reported that the victims ranged in age from 15 to 19 years old.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that firearms have become the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers, surpassing motor vehicle accidents.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

USA: Deadly birthday party in Alabama

Related posts

USA: Arlington host community-wide Muslim cultural celebration

asadian

USA: Hostages released safely from Texas synagogue

asadian

‘A Humanitarian Crisis’ in Texas: Cold and Snow Put Millions in Danger, 38 Dead

Yahya

Photos: Who is Hussain? Team in Texas Deliver Foods For VNA Meals on Wheels

asadian

One killed in Texas during Black Lives Matter protest

asadian

Tens of thousands, including Trump, meet India’s PM in Texas; Howdy, Modi!

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.