Sudan: Doctors & patients caught in fighting

SHAFAQNA- Intense battles in Sudan leave doctors and patients trapped in hospitals for days. When Alhindy Saad Mustafa, a 40-year-old Sudanese doctor, heard the first blasts of heavy artillery pierce the sunny blue skies of Sudan’s capital city, Khartoum, he was already at work during a busy shift at Al-Moalem Medical City

As the clinical pathologist looked out a hospital window, he saw thick plumes of black smoke rising from the airport. Before any staff or patients managed to leave the hospital, it was surrounded by RSF vehicles.

Over the next four days, Mustafa said, hundreds of injured people “bloodied from head to toe” were rushed into the hospital as medical staff took cover from bullets and shells rained through the hospital’s windows.

