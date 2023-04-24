SIPRI: World military Spending reaches record high in 2022, since Cold War

SHAFAQNA-Total global military Spending increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of $2240 billion since Cold War,Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported.

The three largest spenders in 2022—the United States, China and Russia—accounted for 56 per cent of the world total, according to new data on global military spending published today by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Source : sipri

