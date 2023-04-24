English
International Shia News Agency

SIPRI: World military Spending reaches record high in 2022, since Cold War

0
Military Spending

SHAFAQNA-Total global military Spending increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of $2240 billion since Cold War,Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported.
The three largest spenders in 2022—the United States, China and Russia—accounted for 56 per cent of the world total, according to new data on global military spending published today by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Source : sipri

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

SIPRI: World military expenditure passes $2 trillion for first time

Related posts

SIPRI: Global arms sales rise for 7th year

asadian

SIPRI: Middle East accounts for 43% of USA’s arms transfers

asadian

Ali Shariati; the Great thinker who reminds us “Islam is a realist religion”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.