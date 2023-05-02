SHAFAQNA- The book “The Sayings and Wisdom of Imam Ali (AS)” by Sheikh Fadhlalla Haeri is published in 2018 by Zahra Publications.

This book comprises a selection of sayings of the Imam Ali (AS), ones in which his profound wisdom and far-sighted comprehension of truths on all planes-spiritual and moral, individual and social.

Many of Imam Ali’s (AS) sayings and letters were accurately remembered and recorded during his lifetime. The Sayings & Wisdom of Imam `Ali is a selection of this great man’s sayings gathered together from authentic and reliable sources and arranged into easily accessible sections by Sheikh Fadhlalla Haeri. The material was collated by him in the original Arabic . This book has been carefully carefully translated into modern English by Asadullah Ad-Dhakir Yate , a great effort having been made to remain true to the intended meaning of the original Arabic text.

About Sheikh Fadhlalla Haeri

Shaykh Fadhlalla Haeri is an Islamic Philosopher and writer whose role as a teacher grew naturally out of his own quest for self-fulfilment. Since childhood he has been attracted to scientific investigation and intellectual pursuit. He was born in Karbala, Iraq, and is a descendant of several generations of well-known and revered spiritual leaders. After a stint in industry and consulting, he embarked on teaching, writing and meditating.

He traveled extensively on a spiritual quest which led to his eventual rediscovery of the pure and original Islamic heritage of his birth, and the discovery of the truth that reconciles the past with the present, the East with the West, the worldly with the spiritual – a link between the ancient wisdom teachings and our present time.

His discovery affirms that One Cosmic Reality is the source behind all known and unknown states. Sheikh Haeri’s unifying perspective emphasizes practical, actionable knowledge of self-transformation. It provides a natural bridge between different approaches to spirituality, offering common ground of higher knowledge for various religions, sects and secular outlooks.

A prolific author of more than thirty books relating to the universal principles of Islam, the Qur’an, and its core purpose of enlightenment, he is a gifted exponent of how the self relates to the soul, humankind’s link with the Divine, and how consciousness can be groomed to reflect our higher nature.

