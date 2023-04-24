Pentagon report: Afghanistan has become significant coordination site for ISIS

SHAFAQNA-Less than two years after US withdrew from Afghanistan, the country has become a significant coordination site for the Islamic State,according to a classified Pentagon assessment.

The attack planning, detailed in U.S. intelligence findings leaked on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Washington Post, reveal specific efforts to target embassies, churches, business centers and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, which drew more than 2 million spectators last summer in Qatar.

Source: washingtonpost

www.shafaqna.com