EEA: Air pollution killing over 1200 young people in Europe each year

SHAFAQNA-Air pollution kills over 1200 people under the age of 18 in Europe each year, ​​​​​​​according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) assessments.

While emissions of important air pollutants have decreased in recent decades, air pollution levels in Europe remain dangerous and children and adolescents are more vulnerable to air pollution as their bodies, organs, and immune systems are still developing, the EEA said in a press release.

Source: aa

