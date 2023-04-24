English
Germany: Activists block streets in Berlin demanding climate action

SHAFAQNA-Climate activists blocked more than two dozen streets in Berlin to increase pressure on the government for ignoring the climate crisis.

The activists from the Last Generation group glued themselves to busy roads and blocked important junctions, causing kilometers-long traffic jams across the city.

The group slammed the German government for ignoring the climate crisis, and vowed to continue their “civil resistance” actions throughout the week.

