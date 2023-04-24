US to implement new technology to protect 2024 elections

SHAFAQNA-The US nonprofit Center for Internet Security (CIS) is in the midst of creating a national testing program for technology central to 2024 elections’ voting systems that will be launched later this year.

So far, states have been monitoring individually the technology responsible for election operations but CIS hopes to change that by providing the nation’s first uniform testing program in September 2023, right before the 2024 presidential election.

“This is a critical need being filled at a critical time,” told The Public’s Radio Chris Wlaschin, senior vice president for Election Systems & Software, a leading voting machine manufacturer that also produces electronic pollbooks.

