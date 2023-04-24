English
Israelis hoist flags above Ibrahimi Mosque

Ibrahimi Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Ahead of Israel’s “Independence” Day, Israelis in Hebron hoist dozens of their flags over the Ibrahimi Mosque compound, in a blatant provocation of the Palestinians.

Palestinians were killed at this Mosque during a massacre by a far-right American-Israeli settler in 1994, after which the city of Hebron was divided and now 60% of the Mosque compound is only accessible to Israelis.

29 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli extremist during the dawn prayer on Feb. 25, 1994. Palestinians say the attack was planned by a group of Jewish settlers with indirect assistance from the Israeli army, who was not present during the massacre.

