Twitter users criticize Canadian government for not helping people of Sudan

SHAFAQNA- Twitter users criticized the Canadian government’s different response in supporting the people of Ukraine compared to the war-torn Sudanese.

According to Yahoo, last week, a Twitter user with the handle @amanirenas40 shared that there is a stark difference in the way Canada responds to help people affected by international crises. His criticism sparked a wave of reactions.

Another user then wrote: Some people on social media are asking the Canadian government to “quickly” help Ukrainians fleeing the war, while not showing the same support for people stuck in Sudan.

Another tweet read: “Canada quickly helped non-Canadian Ukrainians flee the war. It was beautiful that so many lives were saved. But when my Canadian parents in Sudan asked for help, they basically said, ‘I’m sorry you’re in this situation, but we have no plans to help or evacuate you. Be safe.’ ”

One Twitter user also noted that black people, especially black Muslims, don’t get the same “grace and respect.”

