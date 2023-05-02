English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi to build a trillion dollar utopia in NEOM desert

0

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to build a futuristic desert city called NEOM by 2040.

Plans are taking shape for Saudi Arabia’s trillion-dollar desert city of NEOM, promising future residents the experience of a sci-fi movie, Businessinsider reports. This is part of the vision of modernization of the crown prince of the country.

According to planners’ glossy brochures and public statements, the city is to have a 100-mile “vertical skyscraper” at its heart. It will also feature glow-in-the-dark beaches, ski slopes, an artificial moon, robot waiters and flying taxis.

But it seems that behind this strange plan, designed by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, lies a potentially much darker reality. The Crown Prince has strengthened ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has agreed to provide powerful surveillance technology, the report said.

China has already implemented surveillance technology to create so-called “safe cities” over user data in Egypt and Serbia, according to Washington Institute think tank.

Source: Businessinsider

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudis to invest in space-based solar power development

Related posts

Expert: Tension-free future seems to be dominant in West Asia

asadian

Saudi stock index rose due to increase oil prices

asadian

Saudi-Iran embassies to re-open ‘within days’

asadian

Pakistan’s healthcare system and rise of monkeypox cases

asadian

Taking third COVID-19 dose is a condition to perform the Hajj

asadian

Umrah Pilgrims need to obtain electronic permit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.