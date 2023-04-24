Demand for food assistance in US

English
SHAFAQNA-The demand for food assistance in the United States is as high as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a non-profit charity.

More than half of the shelves at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a private charity, are empty, said executives.

Two in five people seeking food assistance in the Atlanta region this year have not done so before, they added.

Debra Shoaf, the organization’s chief financial officer, said similar reports are coming across the US. “We’re back up to pandemic levels,” she said.

In some regions, demand is more than even on the starkest days of the pandemic. In central Ohio, the number of households seeking aid has increased by nearly half since last year, the charity said.

In Atlanta, product donations from corporations and farmers have remained largely steady, accounting for more than half of the food distributed, according to the food bank’s records. But the ratio of government funding has changed dramatically.

Pre-pandemic government funding provided about 27% of the goods the Atlanta charity distributed.

