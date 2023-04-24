The research conducted by the Islamophobia Register Australia, Charles Sturt University and Islamic Science and Research Academy (ISRA), reveals that of the 515 incidents occurred in real life circumstance, 62% were in the form of verbal threats and intimidation in contrast to 23% physical attacks and 15% property damage. The ratio of those expressing a long-term impact was similar both for verbal (24%) and physical (25%) abuse.

Inaction by surrounding people aggravated the emotional impact on victims. For instance, the most common hotspots were shopping centres (20%), construction sites and streets (14%), public transport (11%), car parks (11%) and schools or universities (11%).

Most of these hotspots were surrounded by the members of the public. Nevertheless, almost three quarters (72%) of those cases involved only the perpetrator and victim in the absence of bystander intervention.