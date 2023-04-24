English
Russia to host talks between Turkey & Syria

SHAFAQNA-Russia will host a new round of talks aimed at normalisation of ties between Turkey and Syria.

Moscow is seeking to repair relations between its Syrian ally and Turkey, which were severed at the beginning of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

“We are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defence ministers and intelligence chiefs” of all four countries, said Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s defence minister.

“Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and to bring peace to the region as soon as possible.”

Source: middleeasteye

