Possible scenarios of conflicts in Sudan

The role of water in regional crises is prominent

Dr. Mirqasem Momeni said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: “As it is said, military rivals have clashed over the control of sovereignty and power. Of course, this is the appearance of the problem and there are bigger discussions and more long-term interests going on. There are several issues in the Sudan debate; One aspect is regional issues. In Africa, there is competition between Europe, America, China, and Russia, which is about dominating energy, oil, gas, and natural resources. The second issue is water resources. Sudan is the source of the Nile River and the role of water is prominent in regional crises.

Israel is actively involved in the secession of South Sudan

Stating that Egypt and the countries of the region are strongly dependent on the sources of the Nile River, he said: “Sudan can play an essential role in this. Another issue is the presence of proxy forces, such as the Wagner group, which are affiliated with Russia and are present in the war. Another issue is Israel, which is actively involved in the secession of South Sudan. The role of America and Saudi Arabia is prominent in that land as they follow the developments in North Africa from that point. The issue of Sudan is complicated from this point of view and the beginning of tensions can be highly contagious. The unrest and lack of governance of the national unity government in Libya can link Sudan to this crisis and bring tension to North Africa.”

There are Scenarios to develop the Sudan crisis in such a way as to distract the world from the Ukraine crisis

Momeni stated: “The African region has been involved in disputes, looting and civil wars for several decades, in this regard, ethnic and tribal differences, border tensions, religious differences, and linguistic and racial differences can be mentioned. In this region, crises can be imagined or it can be said that there are scenarios to develop the Sudan crisis in such a way as to divert the world from the Ukraine crisis and to focus on Sudan. As we can see, the Wagner groups connected to Russia are active in Sudan today and strengthen this issue, and this scenario comes to mind that maybe the Russians want to gain concessions by strengthening the Sudan crisis and jeopardizing the interests of Western countries. This issue should not be neglected, it can be very important.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian