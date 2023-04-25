USA: Sudan Warring sides agree to three-day ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-Sudan Warring sides have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Previous bids to pause the conflict failed to take hold but Blinken announced: “Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours.”

Blinken’s statement came two hours before the truce was to take effect.

