Poll: Gun violence & homelessness worry young Americans

SHAFAQNA-Gun violence and worries about finding affordable housing have made America’s youth fearful about getting shot or ending up homeless, according to a comprehensive survey by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics.

Forty percent of 18- to 29-year-old Americans – a generation that grew up participating in active shooter drills from kindergarten on – are concerned about being a victim of gun violence or a mass shooting, the survey found. Further, about a third are concerned about someone close to them becoming a victim of gun violence or a mass shooting.

Source :usnews

