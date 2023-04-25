Performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Islamic Centre of England+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Breath-taking Scenes of the Eid al-Fitr Prayer at the Islamic Centre of England –Ramadan 2023 + Photos

Eid al-Fitr prayers were held with a large presence of worshippers of various nationalities in the Islamic Centre of England. In this magnificent spiritual event, which was held on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, the warm and passionate presence of men and women, old and young, was witnessed in the heart of London. The Islamic Centre of England hosted a great number of worshipers on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, and as the main hall, corridors, reception and even courtyard in front of the centre were filled with the believers and there was not enough space for all to pray, the Eid al-Fitr prayer was held again for another large number of remaining believers who could not participate due to lack of space and even after that the third group of the believers gathered together to form the last Eid prayer at the centre.

HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi, the Imam of the Islamic Centre of England, in the prayer sermons, whilst congratulating the believers, said: The holy month of Ramadhan has ended with all of its blessings, mercy and beauty. Blessed are those who were able to take from this exceptional opportunity and divinely blessed banquet and shall also save enough possessions for their home in the hereafter.

In the continuation of his first sermon, he added: This day is definitely a great day but is not Eid for everyone, based on the clear words of Imam Ali (a.s.), this day is Eid for those whose prayers and fasting have been accepted by God, and every day that God is not disobeyed, is a day of Eid.

In the second sermon of the Eid al-Fitr prayers, the Imam of the Islamic Centre of England emphasized on the necessity of giving thanks to God for a month of companionship with the prophets and saints and also sitting at the banquet table of God. By being with the divine prophets and saints at this banquet table, the believers find a little resemblance to them, but what is very important is that we should preserve this resemblance and its characteristics should remain with us.

Therefore, in response to Satan’s temptations, we may defend ourselves in such a way as the exceptional conditions of the holy month caused us to become similar to the divine personalities. Although, initially we had no resemblance to them, but now our situation is better than before the month of Ramadhan as we have gained some resemblance and also friendship with those divine personalities. These two characteristics make our status easier to move forward in the path of God.

In the end of the second sermon, HIWM Moosavi stressed: I request all of you brothers and sisters in faith to make a covenant with the Almighty to keep our souls purified to the best of our abilities.

