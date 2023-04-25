English
Sheikh Sabri: Bab al-Rahma hall is an integral part of Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Higher Islamic Council in Occupied Jerusalem, has affirmed that the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall is an integral part of the Aqsa Mosque.

In press remarks on Monday, Sheikh Sabri said that the Israeli police’s attack on the Bab al-Rahma building and its persistence in preventing the Islamic Awqaf authorities from renovating it reflect its intents to impose its control over the entire eastern area of the Aqsa Mosque.

The Jerusalemite official stressed such aggressive Israeli actions violate all the international resolutions on freedom of worship.

