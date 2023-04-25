English
UN chief warns Sudan on ‘edge of abyss’

Sudan on 'edge of abyss'

SHAFAQNA-Sudan ‘on edge of abyss’ after 10 days of brutal fighting, the UN chief said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the clashes in Sudan — already one of the world’s poorest countries, with a history of military coups — “could engulf the whole region and beyond.”

The ongoing clashes triggered a mass exodus of foreigners, however, millions of Sudanese are struggling to flee clashes between forces of rival generals — General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum and across the country.

The Sudanese are attempting to endure severe shortages of water, food, medicine, and fuel, as well as blackouts of the power and internet.

