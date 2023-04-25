Lavrov at UN: Ukraine conflict is about how to build international relations

SHAFAQNA- On Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov said while chairing the UN Security Council: “Today it is clear to everyone that the conflict in Ukraine is not about Ukraine at all, but about how to build international relations.”

According to RT, this meeting was devoted to “effective multilateralism”.

In this statement, Lavrov insisted that the UN system is going through a deep crisis caused by the desire of some members to replace international law with a “rules-based order”.

He added: “Today It is clear to everyone that the Ukraine conflict is not about Ukraine at all, but about how to build international relations: through building a stable consensus based on a balance of interests, or through the aggressive and explosive promotion of hegemony.”

