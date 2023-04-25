English
World Bank: Domestic food price inflation remains high around world

SHAFAQNA-Domestic food price inflation remains high around the world, the World Bank reported.

“Information from the latest month between December 2022 and March 2023 for which food price inflation data are available shows high inflation in almost all low- and middle-income countries, with inflation levels greater than 5% in 70.6% of low-income countries, 90.9% of lower-middle-income countries, and 87.0% of upper-middle-income countries and many experiencing double-digit inflation,” it said.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

