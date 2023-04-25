Al-Bakhiti: Crisis in Sudan is an extension of Yemen war

SHAFAQNA- Mohammad Al-Bakhiti, a member of the Ansarullah Movement’s political bureau, on Monday considered the crisis in Sudan to be an extension of the crisis in Yemen and said that if the commanders of the Sudanese army had not participated in the war in Yemen, this would not have happened in Sudan.

Al-Bakhiti lamented the inability of the Sana’a government to help the Yemenis in Sudan due to the aggression, siege and the situation imposed on the Sana’a government, Almayadeen reported.

He also emphasized the relationship of the Sudanese government with the aggressor forces and not with the Sana’a government.

Source: Almayadeen

