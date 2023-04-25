English
Turkish woman detained in Israel released

SHAFAQNA-A 24-year-old Turkish woman, who was detained earlier Tuesday from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem has been released.

The woman has been released by the efforts of the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police detained Ozgecan Mutlu from inside the Al-Aqsa complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Mutlu was reciting from the Quran, Islam’s holy book, when an Israeli policeman seized her bag to move her away from Bab al-Rahma Gate, east of the mosque, according to an Anadolu reporter.

