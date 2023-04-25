Poll: Most Americans don’t want Biden & Trump to run in 2024

SHAFAQNA-Most Americans say they don’t want former President Trump or President Biden to run for president in 2024, new polling shows.

A new NBC News poll found that 60 percent of Americans think Trump shouldn’t try to retake the Oval Office — including roughly a third of Republicans. Thirty percent of those who think he shouldn’t campaign in 2024 cite the criminal charges he faces in New York as a “major” reason.

