The mass of the Milky Way was calculated

MILKY WaY

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: Chinese scientists have estimated the mass of the Milky Way.

They estimated that the weight of the galaxy is about 805 billion times that of the sun. The related research results were published online in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Researchers collected spectral data from over 250,000 bright red giants in the Milky Way galaxy from LAMOST and APOGEE sky survey data.

Afterwards, the researchers selected about 54,000 thin disk stars in the Milky Way from these more than 250,000 bright red giants.

Source: pandaily

