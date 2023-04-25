English
Israel silences call to prayer from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel silences call to prayer

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities silenced on Monday night the Isha prayer Adhan (call to prayer) at the Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the cables of the mosque’s loudspeakers under the pretext that Jews were celebrating in the neighbouring Buraq Square (Western Wall).

This came as a number of Jerusalemite figures and entities had called on Palestinians to perform the Maghrib and Ishaa prayers at Al-Aqsa’s Bab Al-Rahma Prayer Hall in an effort to protect it from attacks and violations by occupation forces and settlers.

For the second time in two days, Israeli occupation police stormed the Bab Al-Rahma Prayer Hall yesterday morning and ripped out its new electrical wirings. It also prevented Muslim worshippers from entering it.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Far-right Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

