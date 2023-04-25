Researchers Develop Natural, Washable Antimicrobial Cleaning Wipes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) recently developed sustainable machine-washable antimicrobial wipes that can be used at least 30 times for cleaning hard and nonporous surfaces.

ARS researchers developed antimicrobial wipes by using raw cotton fiber that naturally produced silver nanoparticles inside the fiber in the presence of a silver precursor.

These embedded silver nanoparticles can then release silver ions that act as antibacterial agents and kill harmful bacteria.

Silver nanoparticles are one of the popular antimicrobial agents used for producing odor-inhibiting, anti-infective textile products and other personal health products.

Another important benefit of the embedding technology is to minimize the negative environmental impacts related to the leaching of nanoparticles.

Source: usda