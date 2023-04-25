English
International Shia News Agency

SpaceX launches world’s 1st 5G satellite

0
satellite

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- SpaceX has launched the world’s first 5G satellite from Sateliot to facilitate the global connection to the Internet of Things.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellite on April 15 from SpaceX’s launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

By connecting the IoT to a cohesive network between ground and orbital cellular relays, Sateliot hopes to expand on the possibilities of connected devices.

Sateliot_0 is the company’s first of these satellites, but as the constellation expands, each spacecraft will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes, providing coverage areas three times the size of Texas.

Source: space

Related posts

The wound dressing that reveals infection

asadian

UC Davis produce strawberries with the ability to resist fungal diseases

asadian

Researchers Develop Natural, Washable Antimicrobial Cleaning Wipes

asadian

The mass of the Milky Way was calculated

asadian

Possibility of unprecedented heat in 2023

asadian

Researchers find way to make carbon-negative concrete

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.