SpaceX launches world’s 1st 5G satellite

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- SpaceX has launched the world’s first 5G satellite from Sateliot to facilitate the global connection to the Internet of Things.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellite on April 15 from SpaceX’s launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

By connecting the IoT to a cohesive network between ground and orbital cellular relays, Sateliot hopes to expand on the possibilities of connected devices.

Sateliot_0 is the company’s first of these satellites, but as the constellation expands, each spacecraft will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes, providing coverage areas three times the size of Texas.

Source: space