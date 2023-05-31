Czech Republic; from center of Christendom to most atheist nation of 21st Century (Part 2)

SHAFAQNA | by Scott Vitkovic*: The data show the increase in atheism and religious non-belief is directly proportional to the decrease in Christianity. The most significant continuous reduction was observed in Catholicism, and especially Roman Catholicism, in Czechoslovakia (and the Czech Republic) between the years 1920 and 2021, particularly between 1991 and 2021.

Roman Catholicism significantly declined during the past hundred years. The steepest decline occurred between 1991 and 2021, the years after the 1989 Velvet Revolution and the fall of Communism in Czechoslovakia. These results surprise many Czechs. They tend to blame their dwindling religious faith and rise in atheism and religious non-belief on the Czechoslovak communist government’s forty years of brutal enforcement of Marxist–Leninist atheism. It was the official state ideology established in the mold of the Soviet Union.

Earliest origins of the decline of Christianity

The earliest origins of the current, ongoing, and unprecedented catastrophic decline of Christianity, particularly the Catholic faith, date to the end of WWI. After the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which formed one of the centers of the Industrial Revolution in Europe, and the establishment of Czechoslovakia as a newly founded multiethnic nation in 1918, the Czechoslovak Christian population predominated in 1921. Roman Catholicism was the most prominent religious faith in the same year. However, from 1921 to 1930, it commenced its decline which continued, albeit much more steeply, until today.

From the very beginning, for more than one millennium, the Czechs were a small ethnic group of only a few million people. The Czechs always found themselves under the jurisdictional rule of large empires and struggled to preserve their roots and identity. With the 1918 establishment of Czechoslovakia on the post-WWI ruins of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the new republic incorporated the Czech, German, Slovak, Polish, Jewish, Ukrainian, and Hungarian peoples, with different historical, linguistic, religious, cultural, social, and economic backgrounds.

The new republic inherited three-quarters of all the industry of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire. As a result, it became one of the world’s ten most industrialized countries. Most of this industrial power was located in the Sudetenland and owned by ethnic Germans. These ethnic Germans formed a larger population than the state’s recognized second nation, the Slovaks. Each group struggled to establish and strengthen its position in the newly formed country. This struggle resulted in political, financial, social, cultural, and religious frictions, which urgently demanded solutions. But, the new Czechoslovak government neglected to address them which continued to threaten the existence of Czechoslovakia throughout much of the 20th century. Finally, those frictions contributed to its dissolution in 1993.

Czech natives established national Czechoslovak Christian churches

Instead, the Czech natives sought their new national roots in symbolic historical figures, such as Jan Hus (1370-1415) and Jan Amos Comenius (1592-1670). They were influenced by the 17th and 18th-century Enlightenment and strengthened by the 19th-century industrialization, urbanization, and liberalization. With the support of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, the Czechs reacted by symbolically breaking from the historical influences of the Holy Roman and Austro-Hungarian Empires. They established their national Czechoslovak Christian churches, independent from the Vatican, with liturgy in the Czech language.

During the two decades between 1930 and 1950, the Czechoslovak Christian population still predominated and experienced a slight rise. Roman Catholicism remained the most significant religious faith, amounting to 78.5% in 1930 and declining to 76.3% in 1950. The slight rise in Christianity, namely Protestant Christianity, and the simultaneous decline in Roman Catholicism was due to the nationalistic and patriotic wave after the establishment of Czechoslovakia. During that time, the Czechs founded their national Czechoslovak Christian churches independent of the Holy See and abandoned Roman Catholicism. The churches were the Evangelical Church of Czech Brethren (ECCB) and the Czechoslovak Hussite Church (CČH).

In addition, Roman Catholicism declined due to the Czechoslovak government’s violent summary expulsion of over three million Czechoslovak citizens. They were of German heritage from the Sudetenland between 1946 and 1948 and most of them were Roman Catholics.

The next major factor that contributed to the catastrophic decline in Christianity, particularly the Roman Catholic faith, in the Czech Republic is the Czechoslovak President Beneš’ “Final Solution of the German Question” of October 28, 1945.

One of the fundamental reasons that helped the catastrophic decline of the Roman Catholic faith was the Czechoslovak Communist Government’s destruction of the Catholic Church between 1948 and 1989. This moral failure of the Roman Catholic Church prepared the Czechoslovak communist government to arrest countless clergy members and believers. Also, it sentenced, imprisoned, tortured, and murdered them. It seized church properties extrajudicially and destroyed the Catholic Church in Czechoslovakia.

Consequently, during the Era of Stalinism and the Era of Normalization, the Czechoslovak government could publicly proclaim and teach from elementary schools to universities that the purpose of the fight against the Church, the bishops, priests, religious orders, and the laity was to completely wipe out all religious faith and replace it with the atheist-based Marxist-Leninism.

Threat of communism to the Catholic Church

Pope Pius XI recognized the threat of communism to the Catholic Church and the world’s humanity in his 1937 Encyclical “Divini Redemptoris,”. He labeled the communist doctrines “intrinsically perverse.” The persecution of the Catholic Church intensified after the 1948 Czechoslovak Communist coup d’état. The continuation and survival of the Catholic Church was also threatened. Hence, the Holy See realized that its communication with the Czechoslovak Catholic ordinaries might soon become impossible.

The first secret episcopal ordinations began in the fall of 1949. However, they did not escape the attention of the Czechoslovak State Secret Security (StB) officials. They quickly rounded up and imprisoned nearly all involved. The newly consecrated bishops, now imprisoned with the former official church hierarchy, commenced establishing the Clandestine Catholic Church and its theological education and seminary formation in the prisons and forced slave labor camps where they found themselves until the mid-1960s. Due to these clandestine bishops’ arrests and imprisonments, in 1967, Pope Paul VI. mandated during the secretly consecrated Bishop Bláha’s visit to Rome that bishops Bláha and Davidek establish the Clandestine Catholic Church in Czechoslovakia under a much greater secrecy than so far practiced and continue their Clandestine Catholic Church ministry (Gansrigler, 1991).

However, the Holy See’s doctrinal defense against communism ended with the 1962 Metz Agreement and the Second Vatican Council.

The communists wiped out the most pious, learned, and self-sacrificing men and women in the Czechoslovak communist prisons. Decades later, Casaroli and his team played a decisive role in finally silencing the Clandestine Catholic Church. They replaced it with the church set up by communists during the Era of Stalinism and Normalization.

Furthermore, the Clandestine Catholic Church (Ecclesia Silentii) enjoyed unprecedented popularity and support. It not only withstood but also triumphed over the forty years of brutal communist government persecution.

Post-communist Roman Catholic Church

The Holy See eventually capitulated to the renewed Casaroli’s demands and dissolved the Clandestine Catholic Church in Czechoslovakia. It forced its clergy and bishops to submit to re-examination and re-ordination in the now officially recognized post-communist Roman Catholic Church. As an institution, the church lost its credibility by being previously directed by the Czechoslovak communist government and controlled by State Secret Police (StB). Otherwise, it forced them to sign an oath to ‘voluntarily’ abandon all clerical and ecclesiastical functions under the threat of excommunication or if unwilling to do so face excommunication.

The now formally recognized post-communist church in the Czech Republic could not offer much to anyone, not even to itself. Hence, it began importing its clergy from Poland, Asia, and Africa. The church lost its credibility decades ago and became spiritually and morally weakened.

The remaining Catholics began exiting this post-communist church en-masse, and the Czech population had to search for their religious and spiritual needs elsewhere. Consequently, Roman Catholicism experienced an unprecedented steep decline. Even during the tremendous persecution of the Catholic Church during the past forty years of communism, such decline was not seen.

The whole generation responsible for establishing Czechoslovakia as an artificial multiethnic nation in 1918, formerly an Austro-Hungarian Empire’s ethnic Czech minority that became Czechoslovakia’s ethnic majority, passed away before the 1989 Velvet Revolution and the Czechoslovak communist government collapse. Furthermore, the current Czech population, one-third born after the Era of Communism (1948-1989), continues to experience severance. Such severance is not only from its past but also its future, which is not due to the multiethnic factors faced by the 1920s generation. Rather, it’s due to the destruction of social and family structures, morals ideals, and religious and spiritual values.

*Source: Scott Vitkovic (2023). The Czech Republic: From the Center of Christendom to the Most Atheist Nation of the 21st Century: Part II: The Martyred Church: The Clandestine Catholic Church (Ecclesia Silentii) in Czechoslovakia After Communism 1991-2021

www.shafaqna.com