UC Davis produce strawberries with the ability to resist fungal diseases

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The UC Davis Strawberry Breeding Program is releasing five new strawberry varieties that resist the soilborne disease Fusarium wilt, while also offering high yields and improved fruit quality.

Fusarium wilt is one of the most common reasons for crop loss and death, and yet 55% to 59% of cultivars planted in the state since 2014 have not been resistant, according to UC Davis research.

This is the first release from the UC Davis Strawberry Breeding Program where all the cultivars have Fusarium wilt resistance. They are meant to replace susceptible plants on the market such as Monterey, UCD Royal Royce and UCD Valiant.

The new strawberry varieties each have improved flavor and characteristics that allow for near year-round growing around California.

Some of the cultivars are adapted for production in the southern part of the state while others do well under the long daylight hours of summer along the coast.

Source: ucdavis