Survey : 96.8% of Qatar’s population active on social media

SHAFAQNA-96.8% of Qatar’s population active on social media, as revealed by DataReportal’s latest report.

Out of the total population, 2.62 million people (96.8%) were active social media users, making the Gulf nation one of the countries with the highest social media usage rates in the world.

As of early 2023, there were 4.89 million active cellular mobile connections in Qatar, surpassing the country’s total population at a rate of 180.9%, according to recent data. The report also revealed that 97.8% of the country’s internet users accessed at least one social media platform in January 2023.

Source: dohanews

