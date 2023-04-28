Adoption of EU Digital Services Act for 19 online platforms

SHAFAQNA- The European Commission has designated 19 online platforms under its Digital Services Act, a measure that will impose heavy fines on them if they target ads to specific users, publish illegal content or fail to address the spread of false information.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the commission named 17 “very large online platforms” and two “very large online search engines” that serve at least 45 million monthly active users, RT reported.

Among the platforms mentioned are Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, while Google and Microsoft’s Bing are the two designated search engines.

It’s also stated that the decision means that from August, these platforms will have to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping law that came into force in November.

The commission said the platforms must label all ads as such to avoid fines of up to 6 percent of their global annual turnover and stop targeting users based on “sensitive data” such as their ethnicity, gender or political affiliation, and their systems redesign to ensure a high level of privacy, security and safety.

Source: RT

