Türkiye elections amid uncertainty

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye holds presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now running for a third term. But the upcoming presidential election in May is no cakewalk for the seasoned politician with polls suggesting he could be defeated by opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

After two decades in power as prime minister and as president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hoping to win a final mandate in the 2023 presidential election next month. But amid mounting anger over his handling of the economy in recent years, the seasoned Turkish politician could be in for a tough fight against his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Uncertainty is what makes this vote different from the former elections

Ulas Tol, director of research at the Istanbul-based Social Impact Research Center, told Al-Monitor that the uncertainty is what makes this vote different from the former elections over the past decade.

“There are not that many undecided voters, but there are disgruntled voters, meaning they support one side but they are not happy about it. They are ready to break off,” he said. “If there were an index of ‘openness to persuasion,’ we could say that it has reached its highest level in the past 10 years.”

According to Tol, supporters of Erdogan and his ruling party were less settled in their choices than potential voters for Kilicdaroglu and his bloc. Yet, the alliance of six-parties led by Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) has been unable to sway these voters, Tol noted, adding that some of them could either opt for the other presidential candidates or simply protest the elections by abstaining.

Türkiye’s undecided voters could sway Erdogan’s fateful elections

With less than four weeks to go to Turkey’s critical elections, up to 15% of voters remain undecided and unsettled, and their last-minute decisions will likely sway the outcome of the tightly contested race, pollsters say.

Undecided voters, particularly young people who will vote for the first time, are increasingly finding themselves the center of attention of the campaign ahead of the May 14 elections. Pollsters say the parties need to secure the support of undecided voters in the parliamentary elections, while voters who are decided but disgruntled with their candidates will be the kingmakers of the presidential poll.

For the four-candidate presidential race with two top contenders — incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu — pollsters say the majority of voters have made up their minds, but a significant percentage is not completely sure.

Will the February 6 earthquakes impact how people vote in May?

The way Erdogan handled the earthquake may slightly weaken his chances. According to the polls, those who were convinced they wouldn’t vote for Erdogan are even more convinced now.

On the other hand, the earthquakes took place in regions where Erdogan has a reserve of back-up votes (aside from Antioch). There may be a loss, but on a national level, the impact seems to be minimal.

2023 Turkish presidential election will be eagerly followed in West & Russia

The 2023 Turkish presidential election next month will be eagerly followed in Western capitals – and in Moscow. Russia favours the incumbent, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while the West tacitly prefers his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to analysts. But an opposition win would not guarantee an obstacle-free path to pivoting Turkey back towards the West.

How Erdogan will respond to its results?

It is hard to imagine Erdogan gracefully accepting defeat because it would be unprecedented: No Turkish president has ever been directly voted out of office.

Not only is Erdogan the first Turkish president to be popularly elected rather than chosen by parliament, but he has also overseen the country’s transformation from a parliamentary to a presidential system. While many of Erdogan’s 11 appointed predecessors came and went without a fuss, the few who—like him—were backed by a mass political party tended to remain in office until they were removed by the military or faced an unexpected death. And the lone exception is not encouraging.

What would dramatically change if the opposition wins?

The government will start sending more positive messages to the EU and, if they have a parliamentary majority, take the necessary measures to change the nature of the regime. It’s possible to change the criminal code, for example, and go back to a system that ensures fundamental freedoms. Foreign policy wouldn’t change that much because the international situation won’t be shifting drastically anytime soon. Turkey’s [foreign policy] position will go from aggressive to calm. The opposition would probably cancel the purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, a source of major conflict with the US.

Source: france24, al-monitor, foreignpolicy

