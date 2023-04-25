The wound dressing that reveals infection

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- University researchers in Sweden have developed a nanocellulose wound adhesive that can reveal early signs of infection without interfering with the wound healing process.

The dressing is made of tight mesh nanocellulose, preventing bacteria and other microbes from getting in. At the same time, the material lets gases and liquid through, something that is important to wound healing.

The idea is that once applied, the dressing will stay on during the entire healing process. Should the wound become infected, the dressing will show a color shift.

“Being able to see instantly whether a wound has become infected, without having to lift the dressing, opens up for a new type of wound care that can lead to more efficient care and improve life for patients with hard-to-heal wounds. It can also reduce unnecessary use of antibiotics,” researchers said.

Source: sciencedaily