SHAFAQNA- The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that Umrah pilgrims need to obtain an electronic permit after Ramadan.
E permit is issued via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps. Applicants must not be infected with COVID-19 or have come in contact with its patients to get the Umrah permit, the ministry added.
Last week, the ministry said reservations for undertaking Umrah during the Islamic month of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan has opened.
Reservations are made through the Nusuk app, which enables Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or visit the holy sites in Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
Source: Gulf News